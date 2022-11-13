 Skip to content

Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 13 November 2022

Update 2022.11.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • fixed black flickering spots bug
  • fixed lil maggods not being hitable by firebeam
  • fixed snaily/maggod spit attack colliding with ground sometimes
  • fixed empty snaily drop
  • fixed tripple chomp being unlockabel from getting hit by the maggod spit attack, it now can only be unlocked by being bitten by him
  • fixed shadow arrow, shadow arrow barrage, light spear, heavy light spear, tripple light spear flying way to short
  • fixed tripple light spear unlock requirement to actually only trigger from using polearms
  • fixed dark mass boomerang dealing damage before and after flight
  • fixed tutorial dialog sign triggerboxes allowing you to interact with them from to much distance to actually read them
  • fixed 4 locations where you could get trapped and 1 awkward to navigate set of stairs
  • fixed hover text issue (now reads +X elemental damage rather than +X to elemental damage as the damage gets added no mather what kind of damage you deal)
  • fixed tutorial spear name, as it had the same name as a normal spear with the prefix poisonous, but different stats

Additions:

  • added two handed item icon into offhand slot as well
  • added item types into hover text (e.g. sword, club, helmet)
  • added tag to hovertext for two-handed/one-handed weapons
  • added snaily helmet to the game, it is dropped by, wait for it, snailys
  • added anti antialiasing
  • added text to the skill description of bite and tripple chomp, explaining that they only trigger when hiting an enemy
  • added new sign explaining two-handed weapons blocking the offhand slot
  • added new sign explaining shift + number skill asigns
  • added two more field plateaus

Balance Changes:

  • nerfed apple staff normal attack from dealing 40 to 35 base damage
  • increased dark mass boomerang damage
  • increased whole basket range

Random

  • slowed the river down and made the simple chonk lake an actual lake

