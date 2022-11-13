Update 2022.11.13

Fixes:
- fixed black flickering spots bug
- fixed lil maggods not being hitable by firebeam
- fixed snaily/maggod spit attack colliding with ground sometimes
- fixed empty snaily drop
- fixed tripple chomp being unlockabel from getting hit by the maggod spit attack, it now can only be unlocked by being bitten by him
- fixed shadow arrow, shadow arrow barrage, light spear, heavy light spear, tripple light spear flying way to short
- fixed tripple light spear unlock requirement to actually only trigger from using polearms
- fixed dark mass boomerang dealing damage before and after flight
- fixed tutorial dialog sign triggerboxes allowing you to interact with them from to much distance to actually read them
- fixed 4 locations where you could get trapped and 1 awkward to navigate set of stairs
- fixed hover text issue (now reads +X elemental damage rather than +X to elemental damage as the damage gets added no mather what kind of damage you deal)
- fixed tutorial spear name, as it had the same name as a normal spear with the prefix poisonous, but different stats
Additions:
- added two handed item icon into offhand slot as well
- added item types into hover text (e.g. sword, club, helmet)
- added tag to hovertext for two-handed/one-handed weapons
- added snaily helmet to the game, it is dropped by, wait for it, snailys
- added anti antialiasing
- added text to the skill description of bite and tripple chomp, explaining that they only trigger when hiting an enemy
- added new sign explaining two-handed weapons blocking the offhand slot
- added new sign explaining shift + number skill asigns
- added two more field plateaus
Balance Changes:
- nerfed apple staff normal attack from dealing 40 to 35 base damage
- increased dark mass boomerang damage
- increased whole basket range
Random
- slowed the river down and made the simple chonk lake an actual lake
Changed files in this update