Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 13 November 2022

Patch v0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9927837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stat: Dodge
Help you dodge the attack of enemies, up to 90%

ITEMS
  • Perca: Dodge +0.5 %
  • Eel: Dodge +2 %
CARD

Fleet Footwork: Dodge +15 % (Passive Card)

Achievements

Perfect Dodge: Dodge reaches 90%

