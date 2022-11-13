Patch v0.5

New stat: Dodge
Help you dodge the attack of enemies, up to 90%
ITEMS
- Perca: Dodge +0.5 %
- Eel: Dodge +2 %
CARD
Fleet Footwork: Dodge +15 % (Passive Card)
Achievements
Perfect Dodge: Dodge reaches 90%
