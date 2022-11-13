SPE:X major update

In this update, we are proud to announce we release a new version of SPE:X with the following new content/improvements:
- Revamp story mode (the whole story has been redone to improve user experience and motivation)
- Added new helper wizard mode (the new wizard mode helps the player to assembly PCs faster in a pipeline mode, it is required that the player finishes orders successfully above the difficulty threshold for it to be available to use)
- Bugfixes and gameplay improvements for a smoother gameplay
Changed files in this update