Spe:X update for 13 November 2022

SPE:X major update

In this update, we are proud to announce we release a new version of SPE:X with the following new content/improvements:

  • Revamp story mode (the whole story has been redone to improve user experience and motivation)
  • Added new helper wizard mode (the new wizard mode helps the player to assembly PCs faster in a pipeline mode, it is required that the player finishes orders successfully above the difficulty threshold for it to be available to use)
  • Bugfixes and gameplay improvements for a smoother gameplay

