Darkness Reborn update for 13 November 2022

--Version 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Game stability fixes- game should not crash during Dark Lords Duel anymore
--Exploit with Master level skill points removed
--Exploit with Guard Energy Sword removed

