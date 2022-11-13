--Game stability fixes- game should not crash during Dark Lords Duel anymore
--Exploit with Master level skill points removed
--Exploit with Guard Energy Sword removed
Darkness Reborn update for 13 November 2022
--Version 1.2.1
