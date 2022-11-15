- Fixed UI interactions while in transitions
- Added Love message system
- Update pickup shiner shader
- Fixed Dissolve Burn shader
- Added buff icon for "cast keep"
- Fixed Tablet texts to fit
- Only show tablet prompt if there are new contents
- Running and jumping now have the same movement speed
She is mad update for 15 November 2022
1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
