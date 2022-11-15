 Skip to content

She is mad update for 15 November 2022

1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 9927518

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed UI interactions while in transitions
  • Added Love message system
  • Update pickup shiner shader
  • Fixed Dissolve Burn shader
  • Added buff icon for "cast keep"
  • Fixed Tablet texts to fit
  • Only show tablet prompt if there are new contents
  • Running and jumping now have the same movement speed

