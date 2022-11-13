 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 13 November 2022

Release 0.5.34 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9927513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again!

Another big bug has been squeezed out!

  • Sometimes when starting a game workers would stay still for a long time
  • Sometimes when starting a game production times stay stuck at 0 for a while

