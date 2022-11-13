 Skip to content

Employee of the Month update for 13 November 2022

1.0.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9927499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • After the feedback we have received, the secret dimension has been changed slightly
  • Moved a collectible in The Month
  • Fixed generator quest sometimes not being able to be completed
  • The sold out sign at the toilet paper basket is now visible in L5
  • Fixed the phone playing at the wrong time in L7
  • Miscellaneous optimizations in L5

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957231
