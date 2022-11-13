- After the feedback we have received, the secret dimension has been changed slightly
- Moved a collectible in The Month
- Fixed generator quest sometimes not being able to be completed
- The sold out sign at the toilet paper basket is now visible in L5
- Fixed the phone playing at the wrong time in L7
- Miscellaneous optimizations in L5
Employee of the Month update for 13 November 2022
1.0.11 Patch Notes
