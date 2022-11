0.17.6 (November 13)

Fixes:

[fixed] drop token crash / hunter crash (again, sorry)

[fixed] event card crash due to invalid sprite_index

[fixed] broken field season fade when not tokenized (zoomed in)

[fixed] potential 'report error' screen size issues

[fixed] rare unit range crash

[fixed] some of the AI cards revealing themselves

[fixed] 'no ai slots' crash on weird/small regions when going to battle