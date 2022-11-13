 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 13 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.5.1

New

Added News to the Lobby.

Updated

Save game information changed, rendering player characters created in prior patches outdated. Therefore all Early Access characters have been wiped. Create new characters.

