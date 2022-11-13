- Fixed a bug where some items could be placed in the wall (Thanks Vezixig)
- Fixed a visual bug with the player experience not getting set correctly upon loading the game (Thanks Vezixig)
- Minor visual bug fixes throughout various levels (Thanks to various members of the discord community who reported the bugs)
Mess Quest update for 13 November 2022
Patch Notes 1.0.3 - Bug fixes
