Mess Quest update for 13 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.3 - Bug fixes

Build 9927459

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where some items could be placed in the wall (Thanks Vezixig)
  • Fixed a visual bug with the player experience not getting set correctly upon loading the game (Thanks Vezixig)
  • Minor visual bug fixes throughout various levels (Thanks to various members of the discord community who reported the bugs)

