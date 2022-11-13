Darwinia 2.3.0-25 hotfix release

This update contains some urgent fixes for bugs introduced in the 2.3.0 release.
Major changes:
- FIxed a heap corruption bug that was causing numerous other difficult-to-analyze failures.
- Fixed a crash caused by changing input bindings.
- Windows: Fixed a possible crash in the sound system when changing the output device in Windows sound settings.
Minor changes:
- Fixed some gesture input rendering bugs, and increased the visual resolution of drawn gestures.
- Fixed a jarring camera jump when leaving the Gestures task manager view.
- Fixed the initial Officer vertical spawn position to always be at the landscape level.
- Fixed the behavior for the "Chat Log" input binding.
- Fixed the behavior of the "Restore Defaults" button in the input binding settings window.
- Improved texture quality of mouse cursors and landscape wireframe.
- Updated contributing libraries (SDL, MiniAudio, etc).
Known issues:
- macOS: On MacBook Pro 14"/16" with 120Hz displays (or in fact any Mac with > 60Hz displays) there is stuttering in full screen mode. I have not found a programmatic workaround to this problem, as it relates to the "Direct-to-Display" feature in Metal which cannot be opted out of. Players can work around this by running the game in Windowed mode, or by using a fixed <= 60Hz refresh rate in the system's Display preferences. We have an open bug with Apple about this problem and will continue to look for a better solution.
- Windows: Some applications (e.g. Bandicam, Overwolf, RivaTuner Statistics Server, etc) may inject Vulkan layers into the game process, even if those applications are installed but not actually running. Some of these layers are known to cause occasional crashes when using the Vulkan renderer. To work around this, either uninstall those applications or use a different renderer in the Screen preferences (OpenGL or Direct3D 11).
- Windows: You may experience crashes on Intel graphics drivers. The cause of these crashes isn't known yet.
- Windows: The Vulkan renderer may appear to stutter when running in windowed mode on NVIDIA graphics cards. NVIDIA is investigating this problem.
- Windows: There is a bug in the AMD graphics drivers that causes the Vulkan extension VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive to be enabled in "application controlled" mode when not requested. This causes unexpected Vulkan error codes to be reported when alt-tabbing out of full screen mode. There is a workaround in this release to deal with the driver bug, but it is strongly recommended that users upgrade to AMD graphics driver version 22.10.3 or later, which has the fix for this issue.
Changed files in this update