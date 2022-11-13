Territory – Alpha 5.7.6 – Default Branch – Ch Ch Ch Changes

Changed
- Pig Farms can not be picked up and moved with a hammer. This is due to complications with how the save system works and they will need to stay like this for the foreseeable future. Also note that if your pig farm is destroyed or you demolish it, your existing pigs will not be saved, when you load your save game they will be gone. If you do want to move your pig farm, harvest the pigs first then demolish the pig farm and you will need to craft a new one.
- Base foundations are now much easier to place and can go inside the landscape. This allows much more flexibility when planning and building your base.
