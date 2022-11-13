Version 0.6.1

We are half way through Aurora route.
⨭ Added
- Story progression.
💘 NSFW stuff
- An upskirt scene with Aurora.
↹ Changed / Fixed
- Damage boost for Viviant and Heorine again. About 10%.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We are half way through Aurora route.
⨭ Added
💘 NSFW stuff
↹ Changed / Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update