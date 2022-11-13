 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 13 November 2022

Version 0.6.1

We are half way through Aurora route.

⨭ Added

  1. Story progression.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. An upskirt scene with Aurora.

↹ Changed / Fixed

  1. Damage boost for Viviant and Heorine again. About 10%.

