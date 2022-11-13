v1.07.382 - Squirrel Turbine Updates

Been experimenting with scripted environment destruction on the Squirrel Turbine map.
Squirrel Turbine is a mission in The Hive mission zone. It is available already unlocked in multiplayer.
- More room to move.
- Barricades moved to sidewalls for player placement instead of pre-placed.
- Squirrel vent
- More vertical gameplay
- Relocated turbine A & B control terminals to new upper level ring
OTHER
- FIX: FPS drops on Summer Squirrels map near houses
- Brown squirrel skin updated to olive green
- Glider top speed now matches sprint speed
- Proving Grounds competition map tweaks (experimental map under Special Events)
Changed files in this update