Squirrelmageddon! update for 13 November 2022

v1.07.382 - Squirrel Turbine Updates

13 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been experimenting with scripted environment destruction on the Squirrel Turbine map.

Squirrel Turbine is a mission in The Hive mission zone. It is available already unlocked in multiplayer.

  • More room to move.
  • Barricades moved to sidewalls for player placement instead of pre-placed.
  • Squirrel vent
  • More vertical gameplay
  • Relocated turbine A & B control terminals to new upper level ring

OTHER

  • FIX: FPS drops on Summer Squirrels map near houses
  • Brown squirrel skin updated to olive green
  • Glider top speed now matches sprint speed
  • Proving Grounds competition map tweaks (experimental map under Special Events)

