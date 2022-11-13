Bamboo Thicket Update, State of Snipe Hunt and future plans.

Today I have the Bamboo Thicket Update. Introduced is a new map with new theming. The Bamboo Thicket is the next step up in the map progression and is sure to give you more spooks and thrills. It is now added to the random rotation of maps on the job board.

In addition to the new map we have the following bug fixes and enhancements:

Player no longer spins when UI becomes locked such as when entering a menu.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some objects to pop into view around corners.

Improved the visuals on the main menu.

Added a size rating mechanic for maps. This indicates how large the maze is in the mission and adjusts the stress gain rate to compensate fairly. Larger maps build up stress slower.

State of the Game:

Currently the main breaking bugs have been dealt with in singleplayer outright. If there is still a major bug in singleplayer that hasn't been addressed, please let me know with a bug report.

Co-op still has a few bugs yet but is playable. The main known bugs to deal with have to do with item desyncs on item drop and leaving a mission from the menu. The player animations are a bit goofy yet so get your laughs in while you can.

VR works fine in singleplayer with some caveats. WMR is still not officially supported but has been reported to work if you set your device to use the OpenXR API, not in the game but for your device itself. Roomscale users will need to reset your origin if you move a significant distance from it after a scene loads. Using a vial on footprints is still awkward yet.

VR in Co-op is pretty broken and needs some significant fixes before it's ready yet.

Plans for the Future:

The immediate plan is to finish up fixing the Co-op and VR Co-op bugs followed by a QoL patch to make the VR experience more enjoyable. After that I plan to implement one more map before beginning work on a progression system to further enhance the experience.