・オンライン対戦がプレイできないバグを修正
・タイピング入力効果音の改善
・カタカナステージでの表示バグを修正
・誤ったローマ字が表示されるバグを修正
・突然リザルト画面が表示されるバグを修正
・実績「Hello」を廃止
・実績「みんなに自慢だ！」を追加
・一部UIの改善
うんこタイピング update for 13 November 2022
2.1.19 スーパー改善アップデート
Patchnotes via Steam Community
