 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

うんこタイピング update for 13 November 2022

2.1.19 スーパー改善アップデート

Share · View all patches · Build 9927082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・オンライン対戦がプレイできないバグを修正
・タイピング入力効果音の改善
・カタカナステージでの表示バグを修正
・誤ったローマ字が表示されるバグを修正
・突然リザルト画面が表示されるバグを修正
・実績「Hello」を廃止
・実績「みんなに自慢だ！」を追加
・一部UIの改善

Changed files in this update

うんこタイピング Content Depot 1811871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link