Utomah Version 1.0.1 Update

Patch Notes
- Fixed clipping elevator door near the boss of the first level (Asylum)
- Fixed bad cut-off of hazardous water near the start of the 2nd level (Sewers).
- Fixed bad lighting on a small handful of props throughout the 2nd level (Sewers).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed game logo not showing up before the transition into level 2.
- Fixed piston base sprites not showing up in level 2.
- Fixed ability to go out of bounds in level 2 by jumping at a particular spot on the ceiling.
Changed files in this update