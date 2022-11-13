 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Utomah update for 13 November 2022

Utomah Version 1.0.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9927035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed clipping elevator door near the boss of the first level (Asylum)
  • Fixed bad cut-off of hazardous water near the start of the 2nd level (Sewers).
  • Fixed bad lighting on a small handful of props throughout the 2nd level (Sewers).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed game logo not showing up before the transition into level 2.
  • Fixed piston base sprites not showing up in level 2.
  • Fixed ability to go out of bounds in level 2 by jumping at a particular spot on the ceiling.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link