Territory update for 13 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.7.5 – Default Branch – Fix and Balance

Build 9927031

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Weird reflections in military glass windows
  • Game music and ambient audio not fading out and stopping abruptly
  • Fixed the floating A.I weapons (I’m pretty sure it’s fixed anyway, let me know if you do still see this)
  • Stopped the traders walking away mid trade. Damn that was so annoying and rude!
  • Suicide hotkey ("K" default) now given a proper input mapping so you can change it in the control settings
  • Campfire doesn’t continue sizzling when the first slot item is finished cooking
  • Missing bow draw and shoot audio

Changed

  • Increased loot for all military bases
  • Reduced volume of ambient sound effects
  • Removed the Save Name input on the new game menu because it is not currently used
  • Pig farms now spawn the first pig immediately to avoid confusion. After that it’s on a random timer just make sure you have placed pig food otherwise the next one won’t spawn when it’s time.
  • Reduced feather yield from trees
  • Reduced dynamic stone spawns a bit

