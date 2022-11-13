Territory – Alpha 5.7.5 – Default Branch – Fix and Balance

Fixed
- Weird reflections in military glass windows
- Game music and ambient audio not fading out and stopping abruptly
- Fixed the floating A.I weapons (I’m pretty sure it’s fixed anyway, let me know if you do still see this)
- Stopped the traders walking away mid trade. Damn that was so annoying and rude!
- Suicide hotkey ("K" default) now given a proper input mapping so you can change it in the control settings
- Campfire doesn’t continue sizzling when the first slot item is finished cooking
- Missing bow draw and shoot audio
Changed
- Increased loot for all military bases
- Reduced volume of ambient sound effects
- Removed the Save Name input on the new game menu because it is not currently used
- Pig farms now spawn the first pig immediately to avoid confusion. After that it’s on a random timer just make sure you have placed pig food otherwise the next one won’t spawn when it’s time.
- Reduced feather yield from trees
- Reduced dynamic stone spawns a bit
