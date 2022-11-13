 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 13 November 2022

v1.22 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9926937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Menreiki's Oni Feet Skill kills boss instantly and making game crashed on 7-3
  • Added Koban reward to Halloween Dungeon (1000 - 1500 - 2000 - 2500 - 4000)
  • Added displaying item owned quantity in item's tooltip.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link