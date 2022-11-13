v1.22 Update Notes

- Fixed Menreiki's Oni Feet Skill kills boss instantly and making game crashed on 7-3
- Added Koban reward to Halloween Dungeon (1000 - 1500 - 2000 - 2500 - 4000)
- Added displaying item owned quantity in item's tooltip.
