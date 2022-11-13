Updated to v1.4

Functional improvements
.
- Changed the language setting to use the OS system language on first startup.
- Fixed an issue where the cursor moves too fast in high frame rate environments, and revised the cursor movement speed.
- Fixed an issue where the remote controller could not be acquired at the position where the puzzle was just about to be cleared.
- Fixed an issue where the remote controller does not leave the puzzle when the player leaves the puzzle area to the left.
- Fixed a bug that was not reflected when switching move count display options while playing a puzzle.
- Reduced the size of player collisions slightly so that the player can now jump into a gap of one square.
Minor fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused boxes to move momentarily.
- Fixed a bug where skipping during a conversation would cause the studio to remain in the picture.
- Fixed an issue where retrying during a conversation would cause the game to stop advancing.
- Fixed an issue where skipping before the first puzzle of a stage would not skip correctly.
- W4-A-2: Fixed a decorating mistakes in the terrain.
Changed files in this update