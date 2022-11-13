- Balanced weapons, enemies, towers and resources
- Updated UI
- Updated player and weapon textures
- Improved performance
- Fixed scene loading issue
- Tweaked upgrade systems
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 13 November 2022
0.10.0 Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update