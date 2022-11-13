 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 13 November 2022

0.10.0 Balancing

Build 9926905

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced weapons, enemies, towers and resources
  • Updated UI
  • Updated player and weapon textures
  • Improved performance
  • Fixed scene loading issue
  • Tweaked upgrade systems

