 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 13 November 2022

Beta-19.28

Share · View all patches · Build 9926878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed collecting the Mass rune not counting in the level stats
  • Fixed a bug that caused the snowman's head to be blown off multiple times by an explosion
  • Fixed incorrect ending selection after killing your friends with the "kill all" command
  • Fixed incorrect counting of monsters in pandemonium in story mode
  • Fixed a but that caused killed with the "kill all" command monsters not to be counted in the level stats

Changed depots in yyc_stable branch

View more data in app history for build 9926878
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link