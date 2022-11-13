- Fixed collecting the Mass rune not counting in the level stats
- Fixed a bug that caused the snowman's head to be blown off multiple times by an explosion
- Fixed incorrect ending selection after killing your friends with the "kill all" command
- Fixed incorrect counting of monsters in pandemonium in story mode
- Fixed a but that caused killed with the "kill all" command monsters not to be counted in the level stats
D'LIRIUM update for 13 November 2022
Beta-19.28
