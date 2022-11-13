 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 13 November 2022

update 0.28.0

Build 9926565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapons
  • Blocking an attack with an energy shield now generates a special sound effect and shaking to make it easier to recognize.
  • While holding a weapon, the zoom is now 1.5x when leaning and 1.25x when crouching.
Parkou
  • An icon now appears in the reticle when a grab jump is possible.
Store
  • During episodic play, it is no longer necessary to re-purchase a weapon once it has been purchased.
  • Sound effects now change between purchase and reacquisition.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would not perform path searching under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where the number of enemies remaining and items acquired were not displayed on the map clear screen.
  • Fixed an issue where armor fragments were light blue in color.
  • Removed the white edge that appeared when freezing a floating enemy.
  • Fixed an issue where some holes could not be dived into.
Performance
  • The code has been significantly reworked and refactored by about 75% of the total to greatly improve performance.

