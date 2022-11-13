update 0.28.0

Weapons
- Blocking an attack with an energy shield now generates a special sound effect and shaking to make it easier to recognize.
- While holding a weapon, the zoom is now 1.5x when leaning and 1.25x when crouching.
Parkou
- An icon now appears in the reticle when a grab jump is possible.
Store
- During episodic play, it is no longer necessary to re-purchase a weapon once it has been purchased.
- Sound effects now change between purchase and reacquisition.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not perform path searching under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the number of enemies remaining and items acquired were not displayed on the map clear screen.
- Fixed an issue where armor fragments were light blue in color.
- Removed the white edge that appeared when freezing a floating enemy.
- Fixed an issue where some holes could not be dived into.
Performance
- The code has been significantly reworked and refactored by about 75% of the total to greatly improve performance.
Changed files in this update