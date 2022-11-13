 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times update for 13 November 2022

patch, 11.13.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9926509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ALTERED: Files, pathcode

Changed files in this update

Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Windows Depot 1112231
  • Loading history…
Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Linux Depot 1112232
  • Loading history…
Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times: Werewolf Hollow (1112260) Depot Depot 1112260
  • Loading history…
F&S WW HOLLOW Depot 1112261
  • Loading history…
F&S HAL B&W UX Depot 1112262
  • Loading history…
Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times: Black & White (1112850) Depot Depot 1112850
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link