Backrooms: Escape Together update for 13 November 2022

LEVEL 1 RELEASED [BETA]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 1 is finally out!

A big disclaimer, Level 1 is in very early beta at the moment it still needs a fair amount of work but I wanted to get it out to everyone instead of delaying it further.

Most notably:

  • Enterable rooms, currently they are walled off but rooms that you can explore and find things in will be coming
  • Skin stealer AI improvements, a flanking feature will be added so they don't just go straight on, making it harder to fend them off with your flashlight
  • Puddles, this is done, I have everything for it but just need to add it to the generation
  • A better exit. Right now the exit is pretty uninspired. I have plans of doing a vent puzzle escape that's going to be a big part of the level
  • Extra sound effects for generators, lights, monsters etc
  • A second story in the parking garage with ramps

