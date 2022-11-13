LEVEL 1 RELEASED [BETA]

Level 1 is finally out!
A big disclaimer, Level 1 is in very early beta at the moment it still needs a fair amount of work but I wanted to get it out to everyone instead of delaying it further.
Most notably:
- Enterable rooms, currently they are walled off but rooms that you can explore and find things in will be coming
- Skin stealer AI improvements, a flanking feature will be added so they don't just go straight on, making it harder to fend them off with your flashlight
- Puddles, this is done, I have everything for it but just need to add it to the generation
- A better exit. Right now the exit is pretty uninspired. I have plans of doing a vent puzzle escape that's going to be a big part of the level
- Extra sound effects for generators, lights, monsters etc
- A second story in the parking garage with ramps
Changed files in this update