She Will Punish Them update for 13 November 2022

Update V0.970 (test build)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Added 10 more furniture decorations
  • New minions- more tiers for skeletons
  • Added desert skirmish maps
  • Removed level cap

To Opt Into the Test branch

  • Launch the Steam Client.
  • Go to the LIBRARY tab.
  • Right-click on She Will Punish Them and select Properties.
  • Then click the BETAS tab.
  • Then select "test-Test Version" from the drop-down and close the window.
  • Then update the game and you are ready to go.

You can opt-out at any time to get the default version of the game.

Changed depots in test branch

