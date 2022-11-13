Update V0.970 (test build)

- Added 10 more furniture decorations
- New minions- more tiers for skeletons
- Added desert skirmish maps
- Removed level cap
To Opt Into the Test branch
- Launch the Steam Client.
- Go to the LIBRARY tab.
- Right-click on She Will Punish Them and select Properties.
- Then click the BETAS tab.
- Then select "test-Test Version" from the drop-down and close the window.
- Then update the game and you are ready to go.
You can opt-out at any time to get the default version of the game.
Changed depots in test branch