Quoin update for 13 November 2022

Visual Overhaul

13 November 2022

Remade most sprites
Added damage flash to weapons
Removed 3d flip effect
Added a lot more particle effects
Decreased basic enemy spawn rate
Enemies now don't spawn while the boss is alive in the first level
Fixed other bugs

