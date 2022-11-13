Remade most sprites
Added damage flash to weapons
Removed 3d flip effect
Added a lot more particle effects
Decreased basic enemy spawn rate
Enemies now don't spawn while the boss is alive in the first level
Fixed other bugs
Quoin update for 13 November 2022
Visual Overhaul
