StickmanThug3D update for 13 November 2022

Level 4 unlocked.

Share · View all patches · Build 9925934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New level Morington City is unlocked!

Porsche 911 fury! Enjoy your drive my friends.

More vehicle features will be unlocked in future days...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2156121
  • Loading history…
