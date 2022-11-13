 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Captain's Return update for 13 November 2022

Patch 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9925825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Statistics at the end of the game can now be skipped
  • Player icon is more visible on the map
  • Flamethrower effect reworked
  • fixed Units to start movement again
  • Custom mouse cursor added
  • Laser barrier reworked
  • Replicate Anti-Air rotation in multiplayer
  • Fixed attack range from jet

Changed files in this update

Depot 1991341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link