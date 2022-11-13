- Statistics at the end of the game can now be skipped
- Player icon is more visible on the map
- Flamethrower effect reworked
- fixed Units to start movement again
- Custom mouse cursor added
- Laser barrier reworked
- Replicate Anti-Air rotation in multiplayer
- Fixed attack range from jet
Sky Captain's Return update for 13 November 2022
Patch 1.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
