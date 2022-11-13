Bug Fixes
Added vertical adjustment speed adjustment bar
Addition of sperm reset button
Added gyro speed adjustment
Significantly adjusted dialogues
Fixed some animations
Other minor adjustments
Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 13 November 2022
Ver1.5
