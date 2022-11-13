 Skip to content

Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 13 November 2022

Ver1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Added vertical adjustment speed adjustment bar
Addition of sperm reset button
Added gyro speed adjustment
Significantly adjusted dialogues
Fixed some animations
Other minor adjustments

