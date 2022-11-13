 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 13 November 2022

Weekly Update: Week 6

Share · View all patches · Build 9925730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bug: Translation error in languages other than English in the rewards.

Added: It is notified when a bonus is activated.

Preparation to implement steam achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link