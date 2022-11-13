 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 13 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r12 Early Access - 11.12.2022

Patch Notes v0.05r12 Early Access - 11.12.2022
Build 9925728

Features:

  • Auto-generated All-Star teams for National, American and League.
  • New background video.

Bug Fixes:

  • Better run pursuit and pass coverage.
  • Fix for shadow cascade issue.
  • Fix for SSAO with grass issue.
  • YawRotationJoint is 2x speed when strafing, fixing some AI issues.
  • Better VO when pass is complete then incomplete.
  • Better grass color.
  • Fix for DeadBall dive issue, somewhat.
  • Fix for Stranger Things bug, somewhat.
  • Better RunRandomRoute and in-route adjustment to coverage
  • Fixed kickoff kicker being on wrong side sometimes (due to play flip).
  • Data structure optimizations for improved memory performance.
  • Less Boost when players get up so they don’t pop and cause weird issues.

Known Issues

  • Not using Pursuit stat anymore for now.
  • Punt blocking and punt return blocking are barely working and need tweaking/fixing.

Tweaks:

  • Balanced is the new default physics.
  • Default physics jsons will now be overwritten with updates.

