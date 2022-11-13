Patch Notes v0.05r12 Early Access - 11.12.2022

Features:
- Auto-generated All-Star teams for National, American and League.
- New background video.
Bug Fixes:
- Better run pursuit and pass coverage.
- Fix for shadow cascade issue.
- Fix for SSAO with grass issue.
- YawRotationJoint is 2x speed when strafing, fixing some AI issues.
- Better VO when pass is complete then incomplete.
- Better grass color.
- Fix for DeadBall dive issue, somewhat.
- Fix for Stranger Things bug, somewhat.
- Better RunRandomRoute and in-route adjustment to coverage
- Fixed kickoff kicker being on wrong side sometimes (due to play flip).
- Data structure optimizations for improved memory performance.
- Less Boost when players get up so they don’t pop and cause weird issues.
Known Issues
- Not using Pursuit stat anymore for now.
- Punt blocking and punt return blocking are barely working and need tweaking/fixing.
Tweaks:
- Balanced is the new default physics.
- Default physics jsons will now be overwritten with updates.
Changed files in this update