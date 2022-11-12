V0.1.6 Patch #2

Hey dudes, back with a patch again. And as usual, even more bug fixes that most people reported to me. Since I'm also back from vacation it means I might be starting work on V0.1.7, IF this patch fixes most of the important bugs.

Network

Upon leaving a room, everything should save and now you will be sent back to the main menu

Connecting has now status (VERIFYING ROOM ID | CONNECTING)

When disconnected from rooms there will be a message stating the reason (DISCONNECT | KICK | BAN | HOST LEFT)

Gameplay

Falling into the water now in bridge should kill you, so you can't by pass it (muahaha)

Stairs should be easier to walk

Stuck issues should be now all fixed, I'm not sure if it is completely gone however

"Bridge" has its spawns fixed, and some spawns have been added in the middle

Armour now saves, as before it was broken

Other

"Mustache Glasses" now are visible

Game should take less to open (idk if it did change anything lol)

Painkillers hopefully don't delay gun usage now

I might have not listed everything in the patch notes, but oh well.

And also if the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there.