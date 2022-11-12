Release 1.27

Hi, all! It's been a bit. Here are a few bugfixes and QoL improvements, by popular demand.

Increase tick limits across the board. The secret 999 tick limit was originally added as a sanity check, but people hit it far more often than I expected. Raise it to 9999 ticks and remove the corresponding achievement, since it's probably more annoying than fun to get now.

New hotkeys: esc to close the save/load UI, enter to continue 'Onward!' once you've won a level.

Add a little gold medal icon in the background of scores that you've earned medals for, to make it slightly clearer what's going on. (Hopefully!)

Fix: hitting the screenshot UI button on Windows would sometimes cause a black screen.

Fix: editing the board during the intro animation for endgame levels caused a broken state.

Fix: picking up scanners and setting them down in the same spot would cause the scanner limit to display incorrectly until any other action was taken. (This is an extra small bug. :)

Default Mac M1 Pros to have reflections off, since there seems to be an issue with the preview 'ghost piece' in later areas when these GPUs have reflections turned on.

Please let me know if you run into any issues, or if there's any other hot requests you'd like to make. My time is finite but I'm always happy to listen. :)

Cheers,

Nicholas "PF" Feinberg