Bugfix Release 1.3.1

Some smaller bugfixes included:
Items
- Change wrong armor value of Steel Shoes (4->16)
Blacksmith
- Make outcome slot of blacksmith always accessible, when not empty
Leaderboard
- Keep hardmode ticked on leaderboard retry section in hardmode
Quests
- Elder Cheeks Nilson is now accepting his dropped weapon, even when you equipped the second already
- Increased vendor chest money loot in hardmode (275->400)
Misc
- Add unstuck button to pause menu (can be executed as often as needed)
Thanks for reporting these! Have fun!
Changed files in this update