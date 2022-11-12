 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 12 November 2022

Bugfix Release 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9924992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some smaller bugfixes included:

Items

  • Change wrong armor value of Steel Shoes (4->16)

Blacksmith

  • Make outcome slot of blacksmith always accessible, when not empty

Leaderboard

  • Keep hardmode ticked on leaderboard retry section in hardmode

Quests

  • Elder Cheeks Nilson is now accepting his dropped weapon, even when you equipped the second already
  • Increased vendor chest money loot in hardmode (275->400)

Misc

  • Add unstuck button to pause menu (can be executed as often as needed)

Thanks for reporting these! Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Alphabetical Order Content Depot 1737601
