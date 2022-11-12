 Skip to content

Gravitators update for 12 November 2022

Gravitators Anniversary Price Slash

Share · View all patches · Build 9924929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's the game anniversary, so instead of just going for a limited time discount, we've decided to permanently reduce the price (turning it into a permanent discount).

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Gravitators Depot x32 Depot 1321893
  • Loading history…
