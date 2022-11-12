- The phenomenon in which achievements were not unlocked depending on the selection in the "Vyhu" scenario will be fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the "Grezimd" quest was not activated intermittently.
- Decreased the amount of reading required for the 'Comprehension' trait obtained from books to 5 times.
- Increases the drop number of 'Coral Trapezohedron' items in the Wizard's Tower. (5 total)
- Reinforce the content and progress of the battle tutorial.
- Fixes an issue where the graphics of the statue were displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where progress was intermittently blocked in certain options in the "Lada" story.
- Fixed some errors in the coral scythe.
Your Blight update for 12 November 2022
《Your Blight November 13th Dawn Patch Details》
