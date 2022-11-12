 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Blight update for 12 November 2022

《Your Blight November 13th Dawn Patch Details》

Share · View all patches · Build 9924802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The phenomenon in which achievements were not unlocked depending on the selection in the "Vyhu" scenario will be fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Grezimd" quest was not activated intermittently.
  • Decreased the amount of reading required for the 'Comprehension' trait obtained from books to 5 times.
  • Increases the drop number of 'Coral Trapezohedron' items in the Wizard's Tower. (5 total)
  • Reinforce the content and progress of the battle tutorial.
  • Fixes an issue where the graphics of the statue were displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where progress was intermittently blocked in certain options in the "Lada" story.
  • Fixed some errors in the coral scythe.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1600501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link