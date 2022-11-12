 Skip to content

Sky Captain's Return update for 12 November 2022

Patch 1.0.8

Patch 1.0.8 · Build 9924776

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gamma value is set at game start
  • Turrets respawn again after death by friendly fire
  • Vehicles no longer stop randomly at the outpost
  • Turrets destroyed during salvo now shoot at new targets again
  • ammunition hud be displayed in multiplayer on client in team color
  • when leaving the map the player is destroyed as a deserter after 10 seconds

