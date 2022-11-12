- Gamma value is set at game start
- Turrets respawn again after death by friendly fire
- Vehicles no longer stop randomly at the outpost
- Turrets destroyed during salvo now shoot at new targets again
- ammunition hud be displayed in multiplayer on client in team color
- when leaving the map the player is destroyed as a deserter after 10 seconds
Sky Captain's Return update for 12 November 2022
Patch 1.0.8
