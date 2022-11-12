 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Procemon update for 12 November 2022

Update 1.2.0: The Decoder Room

Share · View all patches · Build 9924765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Minimum save file version is now 1.2.0
  • New Feature: Encode/Decode Proćemon. You can encode and decode Proćemon to share them with friends! From the dex, you can find a window that encodes the Proćemon to a string. You can copy that string to the clipboard and place it somewhere else. Once a day, you can go the Decoder Room in Infinity Corporation to paste an encoded string. Doing so will decode the monster, add it to your dex, and add the Proćemon to your army.
  • Fixed: The dex includes an extra fourth Proćemon after the intro fight that sometimes doesn't match the one Prof. Tree had. Now, that fourth Proćemon has been removed from the dex.
  • Fixed: Cutscenes trigger one battle later than they should.
  • If you press Print Screen, in addition to saving a screenshot, the screenshot will be copied to the clipboard.
  • Updated the walkthrough.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058383
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link