- Minimum save file version is now 1.2.0
- New Feature: Encode/Decode Proćemon. You can encode and decode Proćemon to share them with friends! From the dex, you can find a window that encodes the Proćemon to a string. You can copy that string to the clipboard and place it somewhere else. Once a day, you can go the Decoder Room in Infinity Corporation to paste an encoded string. Doing so will decode the monster, add it to your dex, and add the Proćemon to your army.
- Fixed: The dex includes an extra fourth Proćemon after the intro fight that sometimes doesn't match the one Prof. Tree had. Now, that fourth Proćemon has been removed from the dex.
- Fixed: Cutscenes trigger one battle later than they should.
- If you press
Print Screen, in addition to saving a screenshot, the screenshot will be copied to the clipboard.
- Updated the walkthrough.
Procemon update for 12 November 2022
Update 1.2.0: The Decoder Room
