Update 0.12: The Underdog

General Update
- Added the final Backstory before 1.0: The Underdog! With the Underdog a whole new type of challange
- Added a Secret Boss at the end of the Underdog run!
- Added 20 new cards for the Secret Boss
- Added 4 Achievements
- Added a new codex entry for the Secret Boss
- Added a new Outfit to unlock
- Added a new Hairstyle and Accessory to the character creator
- Added backgrounds to the archetype buttons
- Created a new button to replace some of the placeholder ones
- General adjustments to the end game screen
- Adjusted the visuals for the Perk Rewards
Bugfixed
- Awaken the Void and Shadow Real cannot be level up anymore
Changed files in this update