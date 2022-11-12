 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 12 November 2022

Update 0.12: The Underdog

General Update

  • Added the final Backstory before 1.0: The Underdog! With the Underdog a whole new type of challange
  • Added a Secret Boss at the end of the Underdog run!
  • Added 20 new cards for the Secret Boss
  • Added 4 Achievements
  • Added a new codex entry for the Secret Boss
  • Added a new Outfit to unlock
  • Added a new Hairstyle and Accessory to the character creator
  • Added backgrounds to the archetype buttons
  • Created a new button to replace some of the placeholder ones
  • General adjustments to the end game screen
  • Adjusted the visuals for the Perk Rewards

Bugfixed

  • Awaken the Void and Shadow Real cannot be level up anymore

