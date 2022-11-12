 Skip to content

Chrono Weaver Playtest update for 12 November 2022

v1.7 - vroom

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a level select (Note if you have a previous save the level select might not find all the existing levels, you might need to reset the game if not all levels show up.)
  • Added a lever by each scoreboard that allows you to retry a level if you want to try and get a better score.
  • Updated lighting throughout the whole game and added hallways between all levels (except the special world)
  • Minor puzzle updates

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the ball timer floating in air in the wrong place
  • Lots of optimizations done for the quest but they should make PC performance better as well.

Known Bugs:

  • Can break the game if you go to the next timeline at the same time as releasing the sling shot
  • Can lock the slingshot in strange positions
  • Bounce shield is hellllaaaa broken. (the thing used in the last 6 levels of the game)

