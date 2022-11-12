GroundFall - Patch 0.9.5g

This patch contains some significant changes to airplane handling - both on the ground and in the air.
Fixed:
- Airplane Brakes: made some changes to the airplane's center of gravity (CG) and adjusted the brake torque. The airplane is significantly less prone to nose-over when braking hard.
-Load Saved Game: eliminated duplicate airplane when loading saved game.
-Throttle: throttle-down input was instantly jumping to zero instead of incrementally decreasing.
-Airplane Tachometer Gauge (RPMs): wasn't working correctly...fixed and replaced instrument model.
Added:
- Pilot model for non-cockpit camera views. Only visible when using external camera modes.
Changed:
- Airplane Ignition/Start Time: reduced the amount of cranking time required to start engine.
- Airplane Tailwheel Suspension: decreased springiness to reduce tail bounce
- Decreased sensitivity range for mouse and joystick inputs.
- Re-worked the mouse input setup to improve flying with mouse... should be smoother.
- Shadows: smoother shadows that don't jitter as much.
- Flap Effect: moved lifting position aft
