GroundFall update for 12 November 2022

GroundFall - Patch 0.9.5g

Last edited by Wendy

This patch contains some significant changes to airplane handling - both on the ground and in the air.

Fixed:

  • Airplane Brakes: made some changes to the airplane's center of gravity (CG) and adjusted the brake torque. The airplane is significantly less prone to nose-over when braking hard.
    -Load Saved Game: eliminated duplicate airplane when loading saved game.
    -Throttle: throttle-down input was instantly jumping to zero instead of incrementally decreasing.
    -Airplane Tachometer Gauge (RPMs): wasn't working correctly...fixed and replaced instrument model.

Added:

  • Pilot model for non-cockpit camera views. Only visible when using external camera modes.

Changed:

  • Airplane Ignition/Start Time: reduced the amount of cranking time required to start engine.
  • Airplane Tailwheel Suspension: decreased springiness to reduce tail bounce
  • Decreased sensitivity range for mouse and joystick inputs.
  • Re-worked the mouse input setup to improve flying with mouse... should be smoother.
  • Shadows: smoother shadows that don't jitter as much.
  • Flap Effect: moved lifting position aft

