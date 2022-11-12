 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alkali update for 12 November 2022

Patch 1.0.0b

Share · View all patches · Build 9924577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when playing in steam offline mode
  • Fixed issue with marathon achievement being incorrectly unlocked
  • Improved distance calculation in journal and marathon achievement
  • Adjusted time calculations for time-based achievments
  • Added missing folders for workshop support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link