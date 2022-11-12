- Fixed crash when playing in steam offline mode
- Fixed issue with marathon achievement being incorrectly unlocked
- Improved distance calculation in journal and marathon achievement
- Adjusted time calculations for time-based achievments
- Added missing folders for workshop support
Alkali update for 12 November 2022
Patch 1.0.0b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
