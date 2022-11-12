 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 12 November 2022

v0.9.1 Fixed a bug in Results

Build 9924537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the application to stop during results (clear, game over, and record screen).

We sincerely apologize to all users for any inconvenience caused.

