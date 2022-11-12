v0.55 - November 2022 Update

New Features and Changes
- New item: Rock Pile made from a stack of 20 Rocks, can be placed on ground.
- Gates now look nicer when placed in a row or column next to each other. Opening/closing one will automatically toggle any adjacent gates.
- Tools like the Shovel and Axe now only break after a resource tile is finished being collected.
- New Tech: Air Seals - air leaks happen less often.
- New Tech: Save Water - Greenhouses use 25% less water when growing plants.
- Added button tooltips and text to the Map UI that says how to place waypoints.
- No longer need Crystal Tech researched in order to craft the Advanced Fabricator.
- Pause menu now has separate buttons for saving and quitting.
- Added HUD message when trying to collect food from a Green House with full inventory.
- Added HUD message when tool breaks.
- Main Menu and Pause Menu background animations.
- Research Popup now highlights Artifacts in your inventory.
- Map UI: added tool-tips, and text indicating how to place waypoints.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where the player tile-interact animations sometimes wouldn't play.
- Making sure clicking a habitat module prioritizes fixing air leaks before opening up any menus etc.
- Fixed issue with Fire Crab that was causing the whole screen to tint red.
- Fixed an issue where the Fire Crab smash-attack would turn the whole screen red.
- Fixed issue with menu scaling after toggling HD mode on/off in the Setting menu
- Fixed issue where sometimes footstep sound FX would stop working.
- Fixed issue where some habitat-modules wouldn't show the correct floor color after saving and loading a game.
- Fixed Launchpad list menu thumbnails to not be upside down.
- Fixed Refined Scrap to require Recycling tech.
- Fixed bug with consuming items from your inventory via Storage UI popup.
- Fixed issue where Crystal Lamp would play the paint-splat sound effect.
- Fixed bug where scroll zoom stops working on the map UI.
- Swapped Vehicle Trailer input so that Left-Click opens the trailer storage, and Right-Click attaches/detaches it from a vehicle.
- Re-added the Mission Complete badges to the Load Game menu list view.
- Fixed some world-UI layering.
- Fixed issues with the Crafting menu build-queue.
- Fixed bug where music wouldn't restart after returning to the main menu.
- Fixing typos, added more missing strings to the localization files.
Known Issues
- Lag on some machines while walking around inside a base
- Erratic vehicle physics when v-sync is turned off.
- Windows: Playing fullscreen and using alt-tab will prevent the in-game console (F1) from working.
Thanks to everyone that has helped report bugs, either by sending me crashlogs or posting them on the Discord server!
Changed files in this update