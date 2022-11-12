 Skip to content

MewnBase update for 12 November 2022

v0.55 - November 2022 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Changes

  • New item: Rock Pile made from a stack of 20 Rocks, can be placed on ground.
  • Gates now look nicer when placed in a row or column next to each other. Opening/closing one will automatically toggle any adjacent gates.
  • Tools like the Shovel and Axe now only break after a resource tile is finished being collected.
  • New Tech: Air Seals - air leaks happen less often.
  • New Tech: Save Water - Greenhouses use 25% less water when growing plants.
  • Added button tooltips and text to the Map UI that says how to place waypoints.
  • No longer need Crystal Tech researched in order to craft the Advanced Fabricator.
  • Pause menu now has separate buttons for saving and quitting.
  • Added HUD message when trying to collect food from a Green House with full inventory.
  • Added HUD message when tool breaks.
  • Main Menu and Pause Menu background animations.
  • Research Popup now highlights Artifacts in your inventory.
  • Map UI: added tool-tips, and text indicating how to place waypoints.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where the player tile-interact animations sometimes wouldn't play.
  • Making sure clicking a habitat module prioritizes fixing air leaks before opening up any menus etc.
  • Fixed issue with Fire Crab that was causing the whole screen to tint red.
  • Fixed an issue where the Fire Crab smash-attack would turn the whole screen red.
  • Fixed issue with menu scaling after toggling HD mode on/off in the Setting menu
  • Fixed issue where sometimes footstep sound FX would stop working.
  • Fixed issue where some habitat-modules wouldn't show the correct floor color after saving and loading a game.
  • Fixed Launchpad list menu thumbnails to not be upside down.
  • Fixed Refined Scrap to require Recycling tech.
  • Fixed bug with consuming items from your inventory via Storage UI popup.
  • Fixed issue where Crystal Lamp would play the paint-splat sound effect.
  • Fixed bug where scroll zoom stops working on the map UI.
  • Swapped Vehicle Trailer input so that Left-Click opens the trailer storage, and Right-Click attaches/detaches it from a vehicle.
  • Re-added the Mission Complete badges to the Load Game menu list view.
  • Fixed some world-UI layering.
  • Fixed issues with the Crafting menu build-queue.
  • Fixed bug where music wouldn't restart after returning to the main menu.
  • Fixing typos, added more missing strings to the localization files.
Known Issues
  • Lag on some machines while walking around inside a base
  • Erratic vehicle physics when v-sync is turned off.
  • Windows: Playing fullscreen and using alt-tab will prevent the in-game console (F1) from working.

Thanks to everyone that has helped report bugs, either by sending me crashlogs or posting them on the Discord server!

