 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MH-Zombie update for 12 November 2022

Tutorial bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9924486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The difficulty update introduced a bug making the Tutorial mode fail.

This update fixes that; MacOS fix will be applied later today.

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

MH-Zombie Content Depot 1429351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link