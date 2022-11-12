Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Reroll could cause Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die to display the wrong texture
- Fixed a bug where Fine Print could affect Symbols and Items that don't exist
- Fixed a bug where the description for Hex of Tedium was incorrect in Russian
- Fixed a bug where the description for Eldritch Creature had the same sentence twice in Russian
- Fixed a bug where the description for Flush, Chicken Coop, Shattered Mirror, and Ancient Lizard Blade had the same sentence twice in Russian and Simplified Chinese
Changed files in this update