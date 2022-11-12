 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 12 November 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #7

Share · View all patches · Build 9924476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Reroll could cause Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die to display the wrong texture
  • Fixed a bug where Fine Print could affect Symbols and Items that don't exist
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Hex of Tedium was incorrect in Russian
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Eldritch Creature had the same sentence twice in Russian
  • Fixed a bug where the description for Flush, Chicken Coop, Shattered Mirror, and Ancient Lizard Blade had the same sentence twice in Russian and Simplified Chinese

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link