 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

苦主救助中心Ⅰ update for 12 November 2022

Update Instructions

Share · View all patches · Build 9924376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, gentlemen
After our programmers worked hard for 1 day and 1 night, we fixed some bugs:

  1. Fixed the problem that the story could not be advanced after watching the video game in chat.
  2. Fixed the stuck problem of wiping tears, changing Saiyan and other loading points.
  3. Re-adjusted the game adaptive resolution so that it can adapt to more types of monitors
    Some players encounter the situation that the finger cannot connect to the mobile phone video call, you can solve it in the main menu - click the well cover, open the settings menu - switch the vertical synchronization switch of the game. This is due to the high frame rate of some graphics cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2126820
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link