Update Instructions

Hi, gentlemen
After our programmers worked hard for 1 day and 1 night, we fixed some bugs:
- Fixed the problem that the story could not be advanced after watching the video game in chat.
- Fixed the stuck problem of wiping tears, changing Saiyan and other loading points.
- Re-adjusted the game adaptive resolution so that it can adapt to more types of monitors
Some players encounter the situation that the finger cannot connect to the mobile phone video call, you can solve it in the main menu - click the well cover, open the settings menu - switch the vertical synchronization switch of the game. This is due to the high frame rate of some graphics cards.
Changed files in this update