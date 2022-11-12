 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 12 November 2022

Large screen support and some improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9924118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Large (> FullHD) screen support.
Fixed bug with Friendly discount general skill.
Preventing selling hq units.
Reduced airfield bombard damage from level bombers.

Changed files in this update

Klotzen! Panzer Battles Content Depot 804861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link