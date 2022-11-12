Large (> FullHD) screen support.
Fixed bug with Friendly discount general skill.
Preventing selling hq units.
Reduced airfield bombard damage from level bombers.
Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 12 November 2022
Large screen support and some improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Klotzen! Panzer Battles Content Depot 804861
