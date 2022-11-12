 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 12 November 2022

EA v0.06.3

Build 9924068 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Saved progress is no longer lost after game update, your game progress will be stored in USER/.Appdata/Local/TheSiegeOfBrimir
  • Due to the previous bug I corrected the package method, it was still in development and now it is in shipping, this requires the complete game to redownload after this update. Not only the difference as it is usual in a normal update. So be patient it can take a while.

